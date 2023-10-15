Coin enthusiasts gather for the 50th annual show

The show kicked off Saturday and returns Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Comfort Suites in Mineral Wells.
Coin Show 2023
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Coin Club is hosting their 50th annual fall coin show.

Several dealers are available to buy, sell, and trade coins and precious metals.

Club bourse chairman Bill Beam said education is a large part of the show.

“We are here to sometimes show the people that they have a good collection, what they really have. They can bring that in, and we have people here that will evaluate the coins. There are third party grading systems to give the quality of the coin, but we try not to do that too much. We will give you a general idea of what your coins are worth or what they might not be worth.”

Information is available during the event for any person interested in becoming a club member.

