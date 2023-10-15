Fall Festival takes place at Washington County Fairgrounds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Washington County Fairgrounds hosted a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 14th.

Promoted as a day for families to enjoy all things fall, the event included wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, horse rides, live music, wood carving, axe throwing, and a tractor show.Despite rain showers earlier in the day, community members gathered to enjoy the fall day and all the event had to offer.

Caitlyn Peters, who attended the event with her family, described how she enjoyed the day.

“We met up with friends and we just walked around together. The kids had fun, the parents had fun, and there was something for everyone. My son was obsessed with the petting zoo. He went back three times to just look at the animals and give them some food,” said Peters.

The festival lasted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

