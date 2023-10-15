Over 45 trees to be planted for river trail tree planting project

Volunteers are needed for most of the work on October 28th.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta residents are planning to plant over 45 trees throughout the coming weeks.

According to resident Roger Kalter, the work is through the River Trail Tree Planting Project.

Plans are to plant the first tree at Marietta College along Butler street just below the 4th street sidewalk.

Three Marietta College leadership students will follow this up by planting three trees on Knox Street.

According to Kalter, volunteers are needed for most of the work on October 28th.

