PARKERSBURG COIN CLUB HOLDS 50TH ANNUAL COIN SHOW

Coins featured at the Parkersburg Coin Club's 50th Annual Coin Show(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coin enthusiasts gathered this weekend for the Parkersburg Coin Club’s 50th Annual Coin Show. The two-day event took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Comfort Suites Hotel in Mineral Wells.

Visitors in attendance were able to buy, sell, and trade various types of coins. Free appraisals were also offered by members of the coin club.

As well as this annual event, the Parkersburg Coin Club hosts other shows throughout the year. Club President Bruce Bargeloh shared what he appreciates about the process that goes into making coins.

“There’s a lot of architecture that goes into it. (It is) painstaking when the people are actually carving them. If you ever need to watch how coins are made, it’s on YouTube. It shows the people crafting the coins and it’s absolutely fascinating. Benjamin Franklin came up with how we make the coins today. They have not changed,” said Bargeloh.

The Parkersburg Coin Club accepts applications for membership. Those interested in learning more about the club can visit parkersburgcoinclub.org.

