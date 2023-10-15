Sweetapple Farm open to public for fall season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since the year 2000, Sweetapple Farm in Vincent, Ohio has opened to the public to celebrate the fall season. For more than two decades, the working family farm has played host to the community.

Visitors are able to tour the farm and experience a variety of activities, including goat feeding and petting, hay rides, crafts, games, shopping, and food. The farm also features a corn maze cropped to look like farm animals from above.

While at the farm, Skylar Delancey and Mikayla Bryan described their visit, as well as their plans for the rest of the day.

“We showed up here with our family, and we were looking at the goats and everything. Then we came over here to the market and got some food and some drinks. The meal was really nice,” said Delancey.

“(We) plan on going to the maze and getting lost,” said Bryan.

Events at Sweetapple Farm will continue through the weekends of October. Visit https://sweetapplefarm.com/ for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.