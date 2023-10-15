Turning Back the Dial: Frank Marzullo

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “...and I sent some tapes over to try to get a weekend weather job, and I ended up getting it, which I felt really privileged and honored [to get], as I still was in school...”

Originally from around Cleveland, Ohio and a graduate of Ohio University in Athens, Frank Marzullo worked at WTAP from December of 1999 to December of 2000 as a meteorologist.

“[I was a] junior in college at Ohio University. When I got the job, we had our Ohio University WOUB program there in Athens, and I sent some tapes over to try to get a weekend weather job, and I ended up getting it, which I felt really privileged and honored [to get], as I still was in school...doing the weather on Saturday and Sundays and then of course, you know, I would fill in on the Daybreak Show, which kind of gave me my first forte into morning television, which has been my basic career now going on some 20, almost 24 years.”

When looking back, Marzullo says that he remembers WTAP as a place where everyone was close with one another.

" I remember it as a bunch of people at the same level and a bunch of folks helping each other out being, you know, in Athens it was about 45 minutes’ drive, so I would usually crash at somebody’s house. At the anchor’s [house] that I did the news with or, you know, did the weather with. I know Mike McNamara was the anchor. I still stay in touch with Michael and Jim Wharton, all the folks, and I just remember it being... yes, there were experienced people at WTAP, which there is now, but they were in somewhat teachers to us, you know, the young kids back then and still today, I’m sure. And that that’s my fondest memories of, you know, a real sense of everybody working together. Nobody’s trying to up one another and you know, not taking yourself too seriously.”

After his time at WTAP Marzullo found himself moving to Youngstown, Ohio for approximately 6 and a half years until he made his way to Cincinnati to work at one of WTAP’S sister stations, WXIX, where he currently does the morning weather.

“So, I do weather till 8:30, our second meteorologist takes over, and then I host our show from 9:00 to 11:00 for community-based interviews. Now I’m basically on the air from 4:30 in the morning till noon every day, so it’s a nice long stretch, but I wouldn’t change it. It’s been great.”

After reminiscing, Marzullo shared one more thing about what working at WTAP meant to him.

“I think working WTAP made me realize, you know, like where you work, like what you do, and make it a home. And I think that’s why I’ve only moved— I guess, technically, I was in college still at WTAP— but I’ve only moved, you know, twice in my career and have felt very fortunate to do that.”

L.V. Hissem for WTAP News.

