Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigate kidnapping attempt, vandalism

The investigation remains open, and a person of interest has been identified.
The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard released information of a report of a kidnapping attempt as well as destruction of property having occurred on Pond Creek Road in Rockport.

The juvenile involved is reported safe.

Initial reports indicated a homeless male subject seen in the area may have been involved.

The involvement of the homeless male subject has been eliminated as a viable possibility following witness reports and evaluations, according to the release.

The investigation remains open, and a person of interest has been identified, according to the release.

