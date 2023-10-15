Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigate kidnapping attempt, vandalism
Oct. 15, 2023
ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard released information of a report of a kidnapping attempt as well as destruction of property having occurred on Pond Creek Road in Rockport.
The juvenile involved is reported safe.
Initial reports indicated a homeless male subject seen in the area may have been involved.
The involvement of the homeless male subject has been eliminated as a viable possibility following witness reports and evaluations, according to the release.
The investigation remains open, and a person of interest has been identified, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.
