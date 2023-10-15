WVU Medicine Children’s gala benefits Parkersburg area children

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Children’s second annual Gala in Parkersburg raised money to support area families.

The Grand Pointe Conference & Reception Center in Vienna transformed into a night of “Gilded Glamour.”

Amy Bush, chief administrative officer of WVU Medicine Children’s, said Gala attendees are excited about contributing to a cause bigger than themselves.

“We’ve got folks coming in larger than last year attending the Gala. Everyone’s here to benefit the kids, not only from what people have heard about our new hospital in Morgantown, but really WVU Medicine Children’s all around the state and Parkersburg is a very key part of our children’s family.”

Guests have the opportunity to contribute to the 2023 Bid for Good, which will support the purchase of a Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing, or FEES, device for the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

Bush said community support is essential for progress.

“Our mission is to build healthier futures for the children and so we come together tonight to celebrate to thank our teams and honor our champion child and dedicated physicians and all the staff that take care of the kids throughout the year; never to forget the purpose to raise money because the need to help these kids and their families never stops. Whether it be equipment, transportation or housing whatever it is we want to be able to raise money to help those kids.”

The inaugural gala in 2022 contributed to the purchase of a Pacifier Activated Lullaby for pediatric patients at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.