Brenton Strange scores first NFL TD

Brenton Strange was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft
Brenton Strange was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft(WTAP)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former Big Reds makes his first big score in the National Football League.

Jacksonville Jaguar Rookie tight end Brenton Strange caught the first touchdown of his professional career against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Parkersburg native caught a 10-yard, 3rd and goal pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the third quarter of the game. The Jaguars would win the game 37-20.

Strange had only caught two passes for seven yards coming into the game with the Colts. In Sunday’s game, he would add another catch for 17 yards.

Strange played for the Big Reds and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2019. He then played tight end for the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Jaguars drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigate kidnapping attempt, vandalism
Plans are to plant the first tree at Marietta College along Butler street just below the 4th...
Over 45 trees to be planted for river trail tree planting project
Kecia Mae West
Obituary: West, Kecia Mae
Tanner Steven Rice
Obituary: Rice, Tanner Steven
Newport Fire
Residents of Newport Township have major concerns involving fire department

Latest News

Today's Spooktacular MOV was submitted by Wayne Shankland of Marietta!
Spooktacular MOV for October 16th
The Washington County Fairgrounds hosted a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 14th.
Fall Festival takes place at Washington County Fairgrounds
The Belpre Lions Club hosted its 45th Apple Butter Stir Off Saturday and Sunday at Civitan Park.
Belpre Lions Club hosts Apple Butter Stir Off
The Parkersburg Art Center started a new exhibit this afternoon, featuring the works of two...
Parkersburg Art Center opens new exhibit