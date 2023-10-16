Brenton Strange scores first NFL TD

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former Big Reds makes his first big score in the National Football League.

Jacksonville Jaguar Rookie tight end Brenton Strange caught the first touchdown of his professional career against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Parkersburg native caught a 10-yard, 3rd and goal pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the third quarter of the game. The Jaguars would win the game 37-20.

Strange had only caught two passes for seven yards coming into the game with the Colts. In Sunday’s game, he would add another catch for 17 yards.

Strange played for the Big Reds and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2019. He then played tight end for the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Jaguars drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

