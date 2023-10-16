Forest Service announces Wayne National Forest planned burns

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – Wayne National Forest is preparing for prescribed fires in three areas.

The planned burn areas total 1,915 acres in the Athens and Ironton Ranger Districts. The burn window is from approximately Sunday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

During prescribed fire operations, the public should avoid the area and be prepared to drive slowly. All unauthorized aircraft, including drones, will be prohibited from flying over the area.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the burns on Friday, Oct. 13.

Oak-dominated forests are fire-tolerant and occasional low-intensity burns help oak trees outcompete other species such as maple and beech, according to a statement from the Forest Service. Oak-dominated ecosystems provide critical food and habitat to a variety of wildlife species.

“Fire is a critical ecological process for our forests in southeast Ohio, as it is essential to restoring and maintaining our oak-dominated woodlands,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “Prescribed fire is our way of mimicking this critical natural process and ensures that we achieve the desired conditions on our landscape.”

Depending on weather, terrain, and fuel conditions, fire crews may use traditional ground-based or aerial ignition methods to conduct the prescribed fire.

