Historic Anchorage promotes hauntings and history

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - History and rumored hauntings are drawing visitors to one Marietta location.

The Anchorage, also known as the Putnam Villa, is located in the Harmar Neighborhood of Marietta.

Built in 1859, the building has served as both a private residence and a nursing home.

Ghost sightings have been reported over the years by visitors to the building, which is under the supervision of the Washington County Historical Society (WCHS).

In partnership with the Hidden Marietta Tour Company (HMTC), WCHS is raising funds to continue repairs.

HMTC Co-owner Megan Keller described the importance of history and preservation.

“We want to teach people but we also want to make sure they’re having fun while learning about the history. When it comes to this building we are very fortunate to partner with the Washington County Historical Society and they get part of our profits where it can go directly into restoring this building and the upkeep,” said Keller.

Historic and paranormal tours can be arranged by calling Hidden Marietta at (740) 538-8996.

