Movement Monday with Stacy! This week is a full body workout!

This partner workout uses a medicine ball!
This week's workout is a full body workout
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on the whole body! This week is also a partner workout, so grab a friend!

For these movements you will need a medicine ball. If you don’t have a med ball you can use a basketball or soccer ball! Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

  • Squat tosses- 20 seconds. Facing your partner, squat down at the same time. As you stand, gently toss the ball to your partner. You will squat together again and as you stand, your partner will toss the ball back. Repeat.
    • Stacy says this works your glutes, quads, core, shoulders, and upper body.
  • Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.
  • Twist tosses - 20 seconds. Stand facing the front, right foot slightly in front of the other. You and your partner should have the same foot forward. With a slight bend in your knees, twist to the left and toss the ball over to your partner. They should catch the ball, continue to twist to the other side, and then toss the ball back to you. Repeat. Switch the leg that is forward and repeat.
  • Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

