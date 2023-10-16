North Star: Advocates work to make sure children’s voices are heard

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Talking about child abuse and neglect is never an easy topic. But officials in the the Mid-Ohio Valley say it’s an important topic to highlight.

By looking at how the agencies work together, we can see how North Star is set apart by focusing solely on the child.

As mentioned, the four main agencies that work together in abuse cases involving children are law enforcement, CPS, the prosecutor’s office, and child advocacy centers.

These agencies work together in what’s called a multidisciplinary team.

“...it’s just a collaborative effort from all the agencies to make sure that each case is getting the attention that it deserves,” explained Pat Lefebure, the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney.

Each agency has its own set of responsibilities and focal points in these investigations.

Greg Collins, North Star Child Advocacy Center’s executive director, says he feels like North Star is the glue that holds the whole team together.

“.... Everybody is so busy, shorthanded, that some things can fall through the cracks. And when it comes to an investigation involving a child that can’t happen there, there are no more important issues taking place within our organizations,” Collins said.

A C.A.C is focused solely on the child.

Collins says it’s important to have an advocacy center there to focus on the child exclusively, because no one else is.

“...So when everybody else goes back to their caseloads, massive caseloads, who’s taking care of the child, do we forget them?”

Collins says it can’t be a situation where they wait until the child is put back into a dangerous situation and gets hurt again.

In order to fully help the child, Collins also says there’s a need to provide help and resources for the non-offending guardians.

“If the mom or the non-offending custodian calls. I need help. I need resources. Who do I call? That’s we want to be that we want to be there for them and there’s nobody else that does that.”

Forensic interviewer Abby Pfifer explained the process of working with the families.

“....kind of let them know, like what services we offer and what’s available to them afterwards. We talked to them about what’s going to happen when they leave here. Like what they can expect or who they can contact, and then we just like to reach out, periodically to see how things are going, if there’s anything we can do for them, or if there’s anyone we can put them in contact with,” explained Pifer.

Collins says their help comes in a lot of different shapes, like going to court with them and even helping to file protective orders.

“So providing that parent with what they need to raise that child is crucial at that point. I mean, who else? Law enforcement can’t do that. CPS can’t do. That’s not what they are built for. They’re built for more proactive - get results thing. And I think that’s where we can fit in really well....”

He explained the necessity of these services, saying that kids are being removed from their families and the new guardians will need a lot of support.

Collins elaborated saying, ”…. and it could be it could be two weeks. It could be two years... depending upon how long they feel like they need us to provide them with assistance.”

Another form of help from North Star comes in, is backpacks, food, clothes, and toys.

North star gets donations from the community, churches, and other nonprofits, like comfort cases.

Collins explained what it’s like when the kids are able to get the food, clothes, and toys.

“.... and these children after they complete their interview, which is sometimes traumatic. Sometimes it’s tough. They are so excited. They’re picking out these toys and they’re just picking, ‘No, I want this one. I want this one.’ So, it’s kind of like finding the right Christmas tree for them. They just go through all this stuff and their eyes are bright and they get to take this home and it leaves them feeling I hope someone positive about the friendships they made here during the day.”

Collins said the staff wants the kids to feel sage when they come to North Star. They do this by decorating in more fun, vibrant ways. Murals cover the walls, toys for all ages can be found around the waiting room, coloring centers are set up, and there’s even a fish tank.

Unfortunately, sometimes kids have to return to North Star.

“... But those kids, when they come back in, they see that mural out there and they see the toys and fish tank and their eyes light up because, ‘I remember this place where you could get all you want to eat here and they have toys to play with.’ And it’s just this, you know, it’s. The innocence of a child. I think it gives you that reality, that there’s some good things happening here. In a really evil world,” Collins reflected.

If you are someone you know needs help:

All Wood County School employees are mandatory reporters. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected., you can call the West Virginia child abuse hotline at 1-800-352-6513.

You can find more information on North Star, here.

