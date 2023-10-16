Obituary: Bennett, Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross Bennett, 71, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday, October 13, 2023, at his home.  He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late Billy Joe “Chuck” and Carol Sue (Ross) Bennett.

He had worked at O’Ames and Johns Manville.  He was a United States Navy fleet sailor.  He was a member of American Legion Post 15, enjoyed trout fishing, and was a big Mountaineer fan.

He is survived by his sons Stephen Bennett Jr. (Candise) of Belleville, WV and Erick Bennett of Athens, OH; grandchildren Brittany Crannell (Brandon), Ashley Dawn Fankhauser, Hannah Nicole Bennett, and Hayden Ross Bennett; great grandchildren Gavin and Kaycen Crannell; two sisters Patricia Colangeli (Tony) and Angela Bennett; his cat Comrad; and granddog Skeeter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Nicole Fankhauser.

Services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Inurnment will be at Lubeck Cemetery at a later date.  Visitation will be on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

