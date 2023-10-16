Obituary: Board, Carma Lou Hill

Carma Lou Hill Board
Carma Lou Hill Board(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carma Lou Hill Board, 88, of Newport went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2023, at Ohio Health Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus, OH.  She was born on November 11, 1934, in Powhatan Point, OH a daughter of the late Walter Francis and Lela Luella Duvall Hill.

Carma was a long-time member of the Marietta Bible Center Church and thought a lot of Pastor Myron and Linda Guiler.  She was a beautician for 38 years and loved her  profession very much.  She had many close friends and loved them also.

Carma married Charles Oris Board who preceded her in death.  She is survived by her daughters:  Karen R. (Jerry) Binegar of Newport, OH, Joni Y. (Julian) Hackathorn of Waverly, WV, Andretta R. (Timothy) Condon of Tampa, FL and son Matthew James Board of Cincinnati, daughter-in-law Barbara K. Board of Reno, brothers:  Hugh (Rudy) Hill of Abernathy, TX and Barry Joe (Linda) Hill of Lewisville, OH; 9 grandchildren:  Sheena, Shannon, Shane, Alana, Sophia, Olivia, Julian, Jeremy and Elijah; 3 great grandchildren: Logan, Declan and Evan, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Charles, son Mark Jeffry Board, brother Walter Junior Hill, and his wife Margie Hill of Powhatan Point.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 19) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Newport Cemetery.  The family will greet friends before the service from 9:00 until 11:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigate kidnapping attempt, vandalism
Plans are to plant the first tree at Marietta College along Butler street just below the 4th...
Over 45 trees to be planted for river trail tree planting project
Kecia Mae West
Obituary: West, Kecia Mae
Tanner Steven Rice
Obituary: Rice, Tanner Steven
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say

Latest News

Obituary: Rutherford, Howard D.
Robert (Bob) W. Simms
Obituary: Simms, Robert (Bob) W.
Joe Allen Coulter
Obituary: Coulter, Joe Allen
Obituary: Eddy-Yelton, Tammy Lou