Obituary: Board, Carma Lou Hill

Carma Lou Hill Board, 88, of Newport went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2023, at Ohio Health Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus, OH. She was born on November 11, 1934, in Powhatan Point, OH a daughter of the late Walter Francis and Lela Luella Duvall Hill.

Carma was a long-time member of the Marietta Bible Center Church and thought a lot of Pastor Myron and Linda Guiler. She was a beautician for 38 years and loved her profession very much. She had many close friends and loved them also.

Carma married Charles Oris Board who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters: Karen R. (Jerry) Binegar of Newport, OH, Joni Y. (Julian) Hackathorn of Waverly, WV, Andretta R. (Timothy) Condon of Tampa, FL and son Matthew James Board of Cincinnati, daughter-in-law Barbara K. Board of Reno, brothers: Hugh (Rudy) Hill of Abernathy, TX and Barry Joe (Linda) Hill of Lewisville, OH; 9 grandchildren: Sheena, Shannon, Shane, Alana, Sophia, Olivia, Julian, Jeremy and Elijah; 3 great grandchildren: Logan, Declan and Evan, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Charles, son Mark Jeffry Board, brother Walter Junior Hill, and his wife Margie Hill of Powhatan Point.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 19) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Newport Cemetery. The family will greet friends before the service from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

