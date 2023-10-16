Obituary: Coulter, Joe Allen

Joe Allen Coulter
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Joe Allen Coulter, 81 of Williamstown, WV. passed away suddenly on October 15th at his home.

He was born in Clay Co. WV. on October 16, 1942, to Roger and Gay White Coulter.

He was a graduate of P.H.S. Class of 1961 and Mountain State Business College.  He worked at American Viscose, Kaiser Aluminum, Ormet, and retired from Century Aluminum as a Production Foreman.

He loved golfing, hanging out with his friends at Hardee’s and McDonald’s, and Mustangs and motorcycles.

He was a member of Stout Memorial UMC and a former member of Wayside UMC where he married his best friend, Nancy, in December of 1963.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, two children, Christopher (Lori) and Jodi;  His sisters, Ruth Bryan and Virginia Cottrell.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer;  His brother, David Coulter sister, Sue Carpenter, sister in law, Sandy Coulter, brothers in law, Tom Bryan and Jack Cottrell.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the Riverview Cemetery at Williamstown with Reverend Cindy Eakle officiating.  Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Stout Memorial UMC would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

