Obituary: Neff, Larry E.

Larry E. Neff, age 84 of Caldwell, Ohio ended his journey on this earth Saturday October 14, 2023; with his family providing strength, love, and comfort during his last days. Larry began his life’s journey in Zanesville, Ohio on May 10, 1939, as the youngest son to Auredith D. and Lois I. (Stone) Neff, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his brother Ronald Neff, and sister-in-law Lela Neff, his father and mother-in-law Clyde Parks and Mary Parks, brothers-in-law Eddie Parks and George King, and sisters-in-law Kittie Jo King and Becky (Parks) Stoffer.

Larry graduated from Caldwell High School in 1958 and utilizing the skills he learned from his father and grandfather, began a life-long career as one of the best mechanics in the region. As a husband and young father, Larry worked road construction maintaining and repairing heavy equipment during the construction of both I-77 and I-70. In the late 60′s, he moved his family back home to Noble County, where he entered the mining industry, working for B&N Coal, Peabody Coal, Monroe Grading, and eventually AEP’s Central Ohio Coal Company where he retired from in 1999. Larry was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, whose trouble-shooting abilities and knowledge of engines and heavy equipment was a testament to the long hours he spent providing for his family. Larry enjoyed antique car shows, NASCAR, CB radios where his handle was “Snuffy” and stuck with many as his greeting the remainder of his life. He was a fan of the OSU Buckeyes, a die-hard Ford enthusiast with his own classic cars & trucks; and was a great friend and neighbor to many.

Left to cherish the memory of a loving husband, father, and grandfather are his devoted wife Sally Nan (Parks) whom he married on July 16, 1960, son L. Shaun Neff and his wife Deborah of Caldwell, daughters Tonda Lynn Hall of Scottsdale, AZ, and Julie Ann and her husband Curtis Mettler, of Caldwell. Grandchildren include Stacy (Brian) Parks, Troy (Mindy) Neff, Michael (Patricia) Neff, Cortney (Adam) Marazzo, Jenna Pangle (Bryan Winchel), Travis Mettler, and Jessica (Dustin) Brown. Completing his legacy are 19 great-grandchildren: Haylee, Whyatt, Hunter Parks, Andrew & Gabe Neff, Parker, Dominick, Maverick, Emerick, & Landrick Neff, Jackson, Hudson, and Maxson Marazzo, Harleigh and Camreigh Winchel, and Waylon, Alivia, Carsyn & Cooper Brown. Larry is also survived by two special sisters-in-law: Patsy Lawrence, and Shirley (Parks) Hayes, along with several nieces and nephews.

To celebrate a life well lived, share memories, and offer condolences; the family will receive visitors at Chandler Funeral Home in Caldwell on Wednesday October 18, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm; and again, on Thursday at 1:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life and Remembrance beginning at 2:00 pm, with burial at Dudley Cemetery, immediately following the service. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Summit Acres-Altercare, for their wonderful care and compassion provided by his nurses and aides, along with Absolute Home Health & Hospice staff for the additional support and comfort during Dad’s last days. Please join us in remembering Larry by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

