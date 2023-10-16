Obituary: Simms, Robert (Bob) W.

Robert (Bob) W. Simms, 75, of Parkersburg passed away October 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center-Hospice after a long fight with esophageal cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 9, 1948 in Clarksburg, WV.

The only son of Robert W. Simms Sr. and Myrtle N. Simms (Dean). He is survived by his wife Sheri Simms of 41 years and his two beloved children, Robert W. Simms III and Heather Simms-Hollingsworth of Parkersburg, WV.

During his life, he served 24 years in the United States Air Force and served three tours in Vietnam. At the time of his retirement, he was Master Sergeant, NCOIC of Aerospace Medicine. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio in 1991. After retirement, the family relocated to Washington State. He loved Washington State and a highlight for him was fishing the annual salmon run on the Des Chutes River and Turn Water Falls. In his spare time, he liked to play golf, hunt, fish, and watch his favorite football teams - The W.V. Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his younger years, he played football for Wesleyan College.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their support and compassionate care. Also, all the Doctors and Nurses on 1 West and palliative care team at Camden Clark.

There will be no public services. Those wishing to share a memory or condolence visit MOVCremation.com (Mid - Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

