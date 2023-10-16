Organizations invest in revitalizing historic Athens building

Officials break ground at the Athens Armory.
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Multiple organizations have announced an investment in a historic Athens, Ohio, building.

The Athens Armory will be redeveloped with an investment of $4.5 million. The 15,000-square-foot building will be fully renovated, according to a statement from Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and JobsOhio.

The City of Athens, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Department of Development, OhioSE, the Athens City Community Improvement Corporation, and the Athens County Economic Development Council announced the investment.

When complete, the building’s first floor will house a co-working space, which includes private offices and desks as well as flex spaces. The second floor will be an event space for musical performances, conferences, workshops, weddings, and other public and private events. The Athens County Foundation will be housed on the third floor.

The project received funding support from the Appalachian Community Grant Program ($2 million), the City of Athens’ ARPA fund ($500,000), the City of Athens’ General Revenue Fund ($400,000), and the Ohio Capital Bill ($600,000).

The project was also supported by a JobsOhio Vibrant Community grant of $976,815. The JobsOhio Vibrant Community Program offers competitive grants for development projects that help transform areas within a distressed community.

“After 12 years of dreaming, planning, and pulling together various sources of funding, I’m thrilled to finally see this iconic building finally come back to economic and civic life,” said Athens Mayor Steve Patterson. “I very much appreciate all of the state, regional, and local partnerships that came together to see this vision come to fruition.”

The Athens Armory was built in 1917. The building was sold to the city in 1997.

