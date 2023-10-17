Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigate kidnapping attempt, vandalism
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say
Brenton Strange was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft
Brenton Strange scores first NFL TD
Carma Lou Hill Board
Obituary: Board, Carma Lou Hill
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

Latest News

Today's submission comes from Derek Fought!
Spooktacular MOV for October 17th
Mona from Sweetapple farm was in the studio with some pumpkins! Happy Fall!
Let's Celebrate Fall with Mona from Sweetapple Farm!
Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Anchorage Police Department is investigating two incidents involving razor blades found at an...
Mom finds razor blades on slide as daughter played at Alaska park, she says