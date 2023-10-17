How you can recognize seasonal depression in friends and family

seasonal depression
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder people start to suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder which is also known as Seasonal Depression.

According to Aaron Vann, of Rise Up Mental Health about 3% of people globally suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder.

But just because the percentage isn’t small doesn’t mean that people you know aren’t affected

“A big one, maybe one of the most noticeable signs would be things I normally enjoy don’t seem as enjoyable. After that you might get changes in sleep and appetite patterns. Maybe I don’t feel as tolerable as I normally would,” said Vann.

If you know anyone struggling with seasonal depression Vann asks that you be patient with them and encourage them to getting back to doing things they love.

