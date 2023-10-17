“I’m hoping this episode will bring attention back to it,” Gretchen Fleming’s father reacts to ID episode

Gretchen Fleming’s father reacts to ID episode
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gretchen Fleming was last seen in early December leaving from the former ‘My Way Lounge’ here in Parkersburg.

Not even a full year later Investigation Discovery aired “Gone With the Night”, this episode was on Gretchen Fleming and where the case currently stands.

“I want it to tell the story about what happened that evening and I’ hoping people still talk and continue to look and search for her/ Hopefully we find those answers in the near future that we need,” said David Fleming, Gretchen’s dad.

The Fleming family believes that this episode will only benefit the future of the case and bring information forward.

“I’m hoping this episode will bring attention back to it. We try and keep her name out there every way we know how with signs all over the city and social media. We just want to keep the heat on whoever out there knows something to come forth with some information,” said Fleming.

Although it’s been almost a year since the disappearance of Gretchen one thing the Fleming’s haven’t done is lose hope. In fact, they believe the momentum is picking up.

“There is a lot of stuff running in the background. It has ramped up so they haven’t lost any momentum. In fact I believe the momentum is picking up,” he said.

