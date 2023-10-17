Kanawha Elementary wishes neighbor a happy 100th birthday

By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students and staff at Kanawha Elementary School (KES) took time on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 16th to celebrate a birthday milestone for the school’s longest neighbor.

Harold Nelson, born in 1923, turned 100-years-old Oct. 15th.

As a fire safety assembly by Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department concluded, students and staff joined together in the gymnasium and sang Happy Birthday to Nelson.

Nelson has lived in his home since 1954. He has been a neighbor to the school since its construction in 1961.

KES Principal Matt Null shared the importance of teaching students to honor their neighbors.

“He’s been a very good supporter of what we do here. What an opportunity for our kids and the community to honor our neighbor,” said Principal Null.

In addition to serving in World War II, Nelson spent many years in the timber industry.

