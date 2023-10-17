Memorial Health System receives surgical quality recognition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Memorial Health System (MHS) received recognition from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) as a surgical quality partner.

ACS is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice.

MHS announced the surgical quality partner recognition on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

The surgical quality partner designation is a result of MHS consistently improving procedures and approaches, according to a statement from MHS. The regional health system has improved the quality of care, prevented complications, reduced costs, and saved lives.

The recognition also means MHS is verified or accredited by ACS.

