Mobile health clinic provides free services to southeast Ohio

The inside of the 40-foot mobile clinic features two exam rooms, a waiting area and a restroom.
The clinics are staffed with a certified nurse practitioner and a registered nurse.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Heritage College mobile clinic provides quality care to uninsured or underinsured adults ages 18 to 64 in southeast Ohio.

The free mobile health units travel throughout 24 Ohio counties offering a variety of services.

The inside of the forty-foot mobile clinic features two exam rooms, a waiting area and a restroom.

Nurse practitioner Tobie Newberry said walk-ins are welcome.

“We can help with medications; we can help pay for those. We can help with getting labs paid for. We can help them fill out paperwork for Medicaid or HCAP, which is assistance from the hospital so we can get things paid for. So, we have a lot to offer here. They can give our office a call or stop in if they see our mobile units and we can help with anything we have the ability to help with.”

The clinics are staffed with a certified nurse practitioner and a registered nurse.

