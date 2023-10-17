Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

