Obituary: Caplinger, Georgia

Georgia Caplinger, 75, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at her home. She was born January 30, 1948, in Little Hocking OH, the daughter of William Henry and Hazel Wires McGrew.

Georgia had been employed at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home and loved working on genealogy. She loved playing cards at the O’Neil Center and just being with people. She was a member of the Open Door Baptist Church and the Washington County Genealogy Society.

On August 15, 1964, she married Gary Caplinger who survives with children: Amy (Ed) Perry and Brenda Caplinger; grandchildren: Mitchell (Stephanie) Perry, Sarah (Rodney) Elliott, Tory Perry, and Ashely Caplinger and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents 3 sisters and a brother.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 20) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Tunnel Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

