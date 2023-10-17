Obituary: Dearth, Lyle Clarence Sr.

Lyle Clarence Dearth Sr., surrounded by his loving children and wife, passed away on the family farm where he raised his family. Lyle entered into his forever kingdom at 7:15 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023, greeted by his first wife of 56 years Esther (Mickey) Dearth. Lyle entered heaven just in time to celebrate his son Lyle Jr.’s heavenly birthday on October 15th.

Lyle was born in Wick, W.V. on July 10, 1941, to the late Lester and Ethel Dearth. Lyle married the love of his life, Mickey Dearth, on May 18th, 1963. Lyle and Mickey created a home on Point Lookout Ridge Road where together they raised five children. Lyle worked the land and taught his kids and grandkids the value of hard work. He never hesitated to teach them how to garden and plant truckloads of potatoes, how to run a trotline for catfish in the creek, how to hunt, and how to cut firewood in the fall. Lyle had a love for raising cattle, baling hay, driving tractors, and checking the farm on his four-wheeler. He believed in being a man of your word. Lyle loved nothing more than farming his land and watching the sunsets and cattle graze from his porch swing. Every cow had a name and he took great pride in his land and sharing those experiences with his kids and grandkids. Lyle loved camping at the Tyler County Fair every summer when the kids were growing up and watching the tractor pulls until 2 in the morning. He greatly enjoyed his trips to Canada to catch Walleye and Northern Pike and gathering at the cabin every fall to hunt. Lyle enjoyed collecting guns and teaching his kids and grandkids how to shoot and how to reload shells. He didn’t realize how much of a blessing and gift it was to his family to have the experience of a country life. All that he taught them and the life he provided for them is now the legacy he leaves with them. Lyle had a knack for just being able to figure things out on his own. If it was broken or needed made he figured out a way to just do it.

Lyle always worked hard his whole life to provide a good life for his family. He was always out working until dark and then his evenings were enjoyed on the porch in his porch swing.

Lyle operated a dozer for many oil and gas companies, clearing well locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. His dozer operating experience allowed him to help others out with clearing land. He took great pride in being able to clear the land for his son Lyle Jr. to build his home out on the ridge. Lyle drove school bus for Pleasants County Schools beginning in 1964 until his retirement in 2003. He missed driving bus so much that he returned to driving for three more years putting in 43 years as a school bus driver. If you went to the PRT or had a field trip chances were he was your bus driver. Every year at Christmas time he would buy boxes of fruit from the FFA and hand out an apple or an orange to every kid on his route. In between driving bus he worked at the Gulf Station in St. Marys, and in the summer months he worked for the maintenance department mowing the school grounds, painting and doing what maintenance needed done before school reopened.

After Lyle’s first wife passed he was able to find love again when he married Kathryn (Williamson) Dearth on September 27, 2020.

Lyle is survived by his four children: Barbara (Randy) Holland of Belmont, WV, Lester (Jane Ann) Dearth of St. Marys WV, Marchelle (Kirk) Hines of Marietta, OH, and Michael Dearth of St. Marys WV; Daughter-in-law Jan(Dearth) Smitley of Point Lookout, WV; step-daughters Judy (Ken) Baxter of New Martinsville, WV and Karen Ross of New Martinsville; Grandchildren Keith(Audra) Holland, Kelcey Holland Kevin Holland, Corey Hines (Fiancé Paige Ferguson), Carley (Bryce) Moore, Makayla Hines,

Hannah Dearth, and Larissa Dearth, great grandson Korbin Holland and several nieces and nephews and some great friends and neighbors.

Lyle was preceded in death by his devoted wife Mickey Dearth in 2019, infant son James Allan Dearth, adult son Lyle Dearth Jr., sisters Lila Jean Swain, Marlene Lyons and Phyllis Greene, and step son-in- law Steve Ross.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday October 20, 2023 at Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV with Jody Laughery officiating. Interment will be at the Adams Cemetery on Point Lookout Ridge Road, Friendly, WV. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 19, at the funeral home and Friday one hour prior to the service. Online guest register at www.ingramfh.com

The family would like to give a special thanks to Housecalls Hospice for their support, outstanding care and compassion; the amazing neighbors on the ridge and the good ole boys who always looked out for dad and never hesitated to stop and look in on him, mow the grass, or come in the middle of the night to help get him in bed…your kindness, love and support will never be forgotten.

