Obituary: Duskey, Colleen B.

Colleen B. Duskey passed away on Oct. 12, 2023, at Minnie Hamilton Health System. She was 96 years and six days old.

She was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Hog Knob, WV, the daughter of Howard and Madge E. (Peninger) Burns.

She lived her entire life on Hog Knob and was a 1944 graduate of Calhoun High School.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son George Howard Duskey (stillborn) and her brother Robert Eugene Burns, ex-husband George Duskey, Jr., and special friend Russell Burrows, sister-in-law Dollie Gillespie, and nephew James Duskey.

She is survived by a son Robert Gaylen Duskey (Barbara) of Grantsville and stepdaughter Betty Jones of Akron. Grandchildren Kimberly Burrows (Brian) of Grantsville and Cynthia Starcher (David) of Belpre, Ohio. Great grandchildren Elizabeth Duskey of Spencer and Christopher Kirkland, Madison Allman, Preston Allman, Katelynn Allman and Jonathan Allman all of Belpre, Ohio and great-great grandchildren Aeris and Arwen Green of Spencer and Hayden Stump of Ecclesfield, N.C., and nieces and nephews Virginia Whytsell, Beverly Carpenter, Jerry Duskey, Robert Burns Jr., Donna Stucker. Linda Lowe and James Gillespie and many great-grand nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Tim Davis officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The interment will be in Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com

