Obituary: Kent, Kelly Elizabeth (Gerken)

Kelly Elizabeth (Gerken) Kent, 40 years young, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away peacefully Saturday, October 14, 2023.

She was born April 4th, 1983 in Whipple, Ohio. She was the daughter of Joe and Marie Gerken and sister of Jody Briggs (Mike Briggs). Kelly was a proud US Army Reserve Veteran, serving with the 463rd, where she met her loving husband, Eric Kent and they began their family. She was a district manager for the Little Kanawha Conservation District and kept her Practical Nursing License valid. Kelly loved every adventure that farm life brought her way. She enjoyed herding cattle, gardening, decorating with antiques and attending auctions with friends and family. Kelly was a proud supporter of 4-H and FFA where her children, Grace Daniel (Alex Daniel), Austin Kent and Audrey Kent, as well as nieces and nephews, Haleigh Wallace (Jeff Wallace), Emily Kent, and Evan Kent, let their light shine. She was truly an inspiration with her bright spirit and bubbly personality. She had a strong faith in the Lord and will be reunited with grandparents, Dale & Norma Gerken and Everett & Wanda Schmidt. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Kelly and her family built a beautiful family farm with support from mother-in-law, Deb Kent and in-laws, Stephanie and Alan Kent, that came with a lifetime of wonderful memories that will live on for years to come. Kelly’s legacy will live on within our hearts and in abundance on the farm.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21st, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg with Pastor Sean Law officiating. Food and Fellowship will follow at the Kent Farm. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kent family.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Kelly Kent Memorial Scholarship Fund.

