Obituary: Stull, Cooper Alan

Cooper Alan Stull
Cooper Alan Stull(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cooper Alan Stull, infant son of Chase Stull and Carly Strickler gained his angel wings on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after battling pulmonary atresia.

He is deeply loved by his paternal grandparents, Christopher Stull (Tessa) and Stephanie Stull; maternal grandparents, Shawn Strickler (Carol) and Rachel DePuy (Gale); aunts, Tabitha Strickler and Gracie Stull; uncles, Gale DePuy III, Tyzer Smith, and Ryan Stull; great- grandparents, Rodney Stull (Jody), Sherrell Wigal (Ron), Johnny Bosley Jr., Teresa Walters (Rich), Carol Camp (Clif), Gale DePuy (Barbara), Beverly Strickler, and Melody Dearth.

Cooper is being met in heaven by great-grandfathers, Michael Oliver and William Strickler Sr.; great-grandmothers, Sue Stull and Judy Bosley.

Funeral service will be Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with John Witmer officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43205 or Jilian’s Legacy, PO Box 15 Vincent, OH 45784.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stull family.

