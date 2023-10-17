Obituary: Wright, Dewey Ray

Dewey Ray Wright, 67, of Marietta passed away on October 11, 2023, at his residence in Marietta Ohio. He was born on May 12, 1956, in Marietta, OH to the late James Edwin and Linda Rose Marshall Wright.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Dianne Wright, children Zachary Amos and wife Christy, Olivia Roberts, and David Lamp, and his significant other Holly. Six grandchildren: Alysa, Kaeli, Wesley, Melissa, Jordan, and Ava. Three great grandchildren Zoey, Michael Jr., and Raymond. Two sisters Debbie Jarrell and Darcie Hurley. Plus several nieces and nephews.

Dewey loved fishing, trapping, hunting, shooting pool, and enjoying his grandkids and great grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dale and great-grandson Luke.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Celebration Center at 2:00 p.m. on Front Street in Marietta followed by a potluck dinner at the Civitan Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.