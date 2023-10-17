Ohio Secretary of State visits Washington County school, Board of Elections

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Fourth graders and high school students at Fort Frye Local School District heard from Ohio Secretory of State Frank LaRose on Tuesday morning.

The secretary told the students about the role his office serves of overseeing elections in the state and registering businesses. LaRose also spoke about the importance of voting and the constitution and fielded questions from the students in attendance.

LaRose said visiting schools like this is an important way to engage and educate young, future voters about their role in the democratic process. “They will be the next generation that will have that responsibility of forming that more perfect union, of being actively engaged in citizenship at the local, state and federal level,” LaRose said.

LaRose extolled the virtues of remaining politically engaged even in years like 2023 when federal office holders aren’t on the ballot because of local issues. “Of course, every four years, we think a lot about the race for the White House,” LaRose said. “What’s probably more impactful, what probably makes a bigger difference in our day-to-day lives is not necessarily who lives at the White House, although that’s important, but who works at the court house, who works at the school house, who works at city hall.”

Along with visiting Fort Frye High School, LaRose went to some area businesses and visited the Washington County Board of Elections. LaRose spoke with Board of Elections Officials and encouraged members of the public present to consider volunteering as poll workers.

“There’s a lot of good reasons to sign up to be a poll worker,” LaRose said. “The number one reason though is to do a good civic duty and to learn how honest and secure our elections are, because there’s a lot of false information out there.”

LaRose said his office has launched some campaigns to encourage people to volunteer to be poll workers. “We’ve launched five different recruiting programs, we’ve got what I call a second call of duty, which is targeted to my fellow military veterans, reminding them that whether they took that oath a few days ago or a few decades ago, that they made a lifelong commitment to preserve and protect the constitution and again, a way to keep that commitment is to sign up to be a poll worker,” LaRose said.

After speaking, LaRose toured the Board of Elections Office.

