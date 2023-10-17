PHS alum scores first touchdown with NFL team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From the Big Reds to the big leagues. Brenton Strange has accomplished something that many athletes only dream of doing.

“It’s definitely a dream for every kid who plays football but being from such a small town in WV and seeing someone who has been from here and gone to a big college playing football. It’s a big dream that everyone like me wants to achieve so it’s really cool seeing him do that,” said Andrew Stalknaker, current PHS student-athlete.

Strange caught his first professional touchdown as a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars. A 10 yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Strange had only caught two passes for seven yards coming into the game with the Colts. In Sunday’s game, he would add another catch for 17 yards.

Strange played for the Big Reds and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2019. He then played tight end for the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Jaguars drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

From the start of his high school career coaches of Strange knew he was destined for greatness.

“Very quickly you can see with Brenton he had a fluidity in his motion, his work ethic, he was able to catch on to things very quickly and his footwork was phenomenal especially for a freshman coming in and we knew from the very start this kid would be special,” said Rick Marshall, high school coach of Strange.

Strange excels on and off the field and he hopes to spread that same mindset to the players who currently play in Parkersburg.

“To work out with someone of his caliber and all of the tips he can give to us as HS athletes and what we can do to get into college and make ourselves better is definitely really cool.” said Stalknaker.

You can catch Strange in action Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.

