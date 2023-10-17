Pomeroy Veteran and Service Dog honored by VFW

Veteran Dave Sockett poses with his service dog Hercules.(Veterans of Foreign Wars)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – A veteran from Pomeroy, Ohio, and his service dog are being honored by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Dave Sockett and his service dog Hercules are being honored in the VFW Still Serving campaign. The Still Serving campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.

Sockett serves as deacon for the VFW state of West Virginia and is currently revamping its chaplain training program, according to a statement from VFW. He was also recently appointed chairman of the VFW State of West Virginia’s veteran programs.

