Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 23-year-old Joel Burdette passed away in early October due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase a carbon monoxide detector as well as having an inspection done of your heating system.

“Recently we lost a family member to carbon monoxide. He had recently purchased a home with his wife in Morgantown, his name is Joel Burdette. He must have turned the furnace on and didn’t realize there was carbon monoxide and he passed away along with his cat and his dog.”

Wells said anyone with a detector over five years old should replace it because the sensors do go bad.

“Carbon monoxide, you cannot see it, taste it, smell it; it’s just a silent killer. So, you do not know it’s even there, but it will cause you to have headaches and nausea. If you do experience something like that or you do hear your carbon monoxide detector going off; immediately turn any gas appliances off, open your windows to get air flowing through the home and get out. Call 911, it is very important.”

Wells said her company is running a sale on carbon monoxide detectors, but she encourages the public to purchase a detector from any available store.

