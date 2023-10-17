Scoreboard: October 16, 2023
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
W. Va. Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Girls Soccer Semifinals
Ripley - 0
Parkersburg South - 5
Parkersburg - 0
Hurricane - 5
Parkersburg South will host Hurricane in sectional finals on Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m.
Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast Sectional Semifinals
Vinton County - 0
Marietta - 3
Jackson - 0
Warren - 3
Marietta will host Warren in sectional finals on Wednesday, October 18 at 7 p.m.
Ohio Div. III Region 11 East Sectional Semifinals
Fort Frye - 0
Claymont - 3
Ohio Div. IV Region 15 Southeast Sectional Semifinals
Miller - 0
Waterford - 3
Waterford will travel to Latham Western for sectional finals on Wednesday, October 18 at 7 p.m.
