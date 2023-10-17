Scoreboard: October 16, 2023

Scores from October 16
Scores from October 16(WHSV)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. Va. Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Girls Soccer Semifinals

Ripley - 0

Parkersburg South - 5

Parkersburg - 0

Hurricane - 5

Parkersburg South will host Hurricane in sectional finals on Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m.

Ohio Div. II Region 7 Southeast Sectional Semifinals

Vinton County - 0

Marietta - 3

Jackson - 0

Warren - 3

Marietta will host Warren in sectional finals on Wednesday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Ohio Div. III Region 11 East Sectional Semifinals

Fort Frye - 0

Claymont - 3

Ohio Div. IV Region 15 Southeast Sectional Semifinals

Miller - 0

Waterford - 3

Waterford will travel to Latham Western for sectional finals on Wednesday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

