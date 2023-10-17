Tips and tricks for women on how to stay safe

Tips for women safety
Tips for women safety(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the holidays are approaching, it is important to know how to stay safe and recognize signs you may be in danger.

Experts say it is never good to walk alone whether it is during the day or night but if you find yourself in a situation where you are being followed you should pull out your cellphone and pretend to be on a phone call. Even if there is nobody on the other end of the line, the perpetrator could assume you are not alone.

Local gyms and businesses around hold self defense classes on occasion that are recommended incase you find yourself in an unwanted situation.

“I generally advise people to pull out their cellphone and act like they are on a call with someone because that gives someone maybe following you for nefarious purposes notice that you are not really alone because there is somebody on the other end of the telephone. Even if you are not actually connected to someone.” said Richard Danford, Marietta College Vice President of Student Life.

Some items that can bring some peace of mind when walking by yourself or feeling like you have been put in a dangerous situation are pepper spray, tasers, keys between you knuckles, or even bee spray.

If you or someone you know is attending school whether it is primary, secondary, or a university you can file a Title IX if you feel harassed. A Title IX is a form you can fill out with or without disclosing your identity if you feel you have been bullied, sexually harassed, or a part of any type of misconduct.

Remember to always be aware of your surroundings.

