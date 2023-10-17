“A travesty for our children”: W.Va. Judiciary Committee hears updates on child welfare

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia lawmakers heard presentations on the status of child welfare in the state Monday morning as part of this month’s interim legislative committee meetings.

Eastern panhandle Circuit Court Judge R. Steven Redding told the Joint Standing Judiciary Committee that courts across the state continue are struggling the placement of juveniles who go through the court system.

Redding said there’s no facility in West Virginia equipped to take on juveniles with serious behavioral issues. As a result, those children have to be sent to out of state facilities and homes.

Judge Redding said the process to place juveniles out of state is lengthy, which leaves children in limbo in West Virginia, often put up in hotel rooms with social workers while they wait for placement.

“We are in critical need of an in-state facility for these children, yet it appears that need is being ignored or overlooked. That is a travesty for our children.”

Concerns with the welfare of children in state care were one motivating factor in the ongoing reorganization of the Department of Health and Human Resources. An update on that ongoing reorganization will be heard in another legislative interim committee meeting Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.