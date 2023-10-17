“A travesty for our children”: W.Va. Judiciary Committee hears updates on child welfare

West Virginia lawmakers heard presentations on the status of child welfare in the state Monday morning as part of this month’s interim legislative committee meetings.
West Virginia lawmakers heard presentations on the status of child welfare in the state Monday morning as part of this month’s interim legislative committee mee
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia lawmakers heard presentations on the status of child welfare in the state Monday morning as part of this month’s interim legislative committee meetings.

Eastern panhandle Circuit Court Judge R. Steven Redding told the Joint Standing Judiciary Committee that courts across the state continue are struggling the placement of juveniles who go through the court system.

Redding said there’s no facility in West Virginia equipped to take on juveniles with serious behavioral issues. As a result, those children have to be sent to out of state facilities and homes.

Judge Redding said the process to place juveniles out of state is lengthy, which leaves children in limbo in West Virginia, often put up in hotel rooms with social workers while they wait for placement.

“We are in critical need of an in-state facility for these children, yet it appears that need is being ignored or overlooked. That is a travesty for our children.”

Concerns with the welfare of children in state care were one motivating factor in the ongoing reorganization of the Department of Health and Human Resources. An update on that ongoing reorganization will be heard in another legislative interim committee meeting Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigate kidnapping attempt, vandalism
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say
Plans are to plant the first tree at Marietta College along Butler street just below the 4th...
Over 45 trees to be planted for river trail tree planting project
Kecia Mae West
Obituary: West, Kecia Mae
Brenton Strange was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft
Brenton Strange scores first NFL TD

Latest News

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2
Kanawha Elementary School celebrate Harold Nelson's 100th birthday
Kanawha Elementary wishes neighbor a happy 100th birthday
West Virginia lawmakers heard presentations on the status of child welfare in the state Monday...
“A travesty for our children”: W.Va. Judiciary Committee hears updates on child welfare
West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)
W.Va. Corrections Commissioner presents before legislative committee