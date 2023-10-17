What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Issue 2 seeks to legalize and regulative the cultivation, manufacturing, testing, and sale of marijuana to adults aged 21 and over.

Issue 2 proposes a 10 percent cannabis tax on all adult-use sales.

Issue 2 is backed by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.

Coalition spokesperson Tom Haren said part of why legalization is necessary is because even minor misdemeanor convictions related to marijuana can have major, long-term consequences.

“That still conviction still makes it harder to get into college, to get a loan, to get a job,” Haren said. “And Issue 2′s going to fix that, because we’re going to end that policy of prohibition.”

Issue 2 proposes tax revenue from legal marijuana sales be used to fund a social equity and jobs program to help communities negatively impacted by the enforcement of marijuana laws. The program would help people negatively impacted by marijuana laws get into the legal industry. “The social equity program is designed to be restorative in a certain sense, right, to restore some of these communities that have been impacted by marijuana prohibition, and it’s also intended to ensure that our adult use industry is representative of the state as a whole,” Haren said.

Issue 2 also proposes a host community cannabis fund, which receives 36 percent of the tax revenues raised by legalized marijuana sales. “That’s money that gets collected by the state, then it goes right to those local governments, that they can use to spend on whatever the needs in their community are, whether it’s hiring additional police officers, making sure they support their pension funds, or infrastructure, parks, what have you,” Haren said.

Haren said the goal of Issue 2 is to use tax revenue from marijuana legalization to support the whole state.

Law enforcement groups including the Ohio Sheriff’s Association have publicly come out against Issue 2.

Staff Lieutenant Eric Hunter of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said legalization could make some parts of law enforcement’s job harder.

“It’s going to change the dynamics of how we do our jobs,” Hunter said. “We’re going to have to come up with different avenues to enforce what we’re trying to enforce, which is the drug problem in the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

Hunter said using evidence of marijuana as probable cause helps law enforcement make bigger drug busts.

“A lot of our traffic stops to where we end up getting big drug seizures out of usually start with marijuana, and once the officers get into the car, the guys and girls out there, they end up finding, usually, typically, harder drugs,” Hunter said. “Not all the time, but they usually do.”

Issue 2 will be on ballots across Ohio on Nov. 7 in the general election.

