Art exhibit gives local youth who’ve experienced homelessness a voice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local art exhibit is giving our area’s homeless youth a voice.

The exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center features the work of 12 different Parkersburg artists. A majority of them have experienced homelessness and all of them have been involved with Children’s Home Society of West Virginia’s transitional living program, whether that’s currently or in the past. It serves people ages 16 to 22.

Transitional living social worker Michele Pritchett said art has made a difference with young people going through the program.

“The first year we did it, we noticed that the youth who didn’t want to open up would express their feelings through the art so a lot of times they worked on their trauma by working on their art. So that was the only way we could get them to open up to us,” she said.

Pritchett hopes that the exhibit raises awareness about the prevalence of homeless youth in the area.

The exhibit will be on display through the 31st.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.