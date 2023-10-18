Buckeye Hills Regional Council organizes Transportation Awareness Day

BHRC holds Transportation Awareness Day
BHRC holds Transportation Awareness Day(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Hills Regional Council (BHRC) is promoting the message that transportation should not be a barrier to individuals seeking basic needs.

For that purpose, the regional service held Transportation Awareness Day Oct. 17th at Armory Square in Marietta.

Since 2020, BHRC has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Their combined mission is to connect riders with driving services in the Ohio counties of Washington, Noble, and Monroe.

According to Julia Hinzman, Mobility Manager with BHRC, those often needing help with transportation include senior citizens, people with disabilities, people with low incomes, and people seeking substance abuse treatment.

Community Outreach Manager Kelly Ortiz of Brightview was in attendance to better connect with service providers and those needing a lift.

”We’re an addiction treatment center. Transportation is very important to us because, for our population that we serve, a large number have the barriers of transporting themselves to and from our facility. It’s important for us to work with the community and work with everyone here to combine those resources and work together to try to eliminate those barriers,” said Ortiz. 

BHRC has a list of transportation resources. People who may benefit from their services are encouraged to give them a call at 1-800-331-2644 (Ext. 6).

