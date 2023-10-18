Crash on Farson St. State Route 7 intersection in Belpre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred in Belpre Oct. 18 at 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of Farson St. and State Route 7.

According to Belpre Police Chief Michael Stump, one vehicle appeared to be traveling eastbound from the west while the other car failed to yield for the vehicle that was already traveling eastbound.

The crash caused several injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital, and several others were checked out at the scene by EMS personnel.

Chief Stump states that there are no obstructions on the roadway as a result of the crash.

The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, Belpre PD, and the City of Belpre EMS were among the first responders at the crash.

Chief Stump also adds, “We encourage people as they enter the city of Belpre limits on State Route 7 here, it does drop to a 50 mile an hour speed limit. We always encourage people to obey the speed limit and be aware of their surroundings, and always look before they’re making turns, especially at that left hand turn at the Farson [St.] intersection.”

