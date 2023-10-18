Dark Side Robotics team to host scrimmage and recruitment event at WVU-P on Oct. 21

Scrimmage will be held in the multipurpose room at WVUP starting at 9 a.m. Afterwards, the recruitment event will take place for any interested high schoolers!
By Andrew Noll
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dark Side Robotics team is hosting a scrimmage for local First Lego League teams this Saturday, October 21, at 9 a.m.

They will also be hosting a recruitment event after the scrimmage for any high schoolers interested in joining a FIRST robotics team.

The Dark Side Robotics team is a community team that is open to all students in the Mid-Ohio Valley!

The team has plenty of opportunities for many different skill sets including people who have technical knowledge or who are interested in building or designing things!

To hear more about the team, the scrimmage or the recruitment event check out the video at the top of the article!

