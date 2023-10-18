Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston makes statement on Israeli-Hamas conflict

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has issued a statement on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan issued the statement on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

The Diocese applied “Catholic just war theory” to formulate the statement. The theory considers a defensive war justified only as a last resort, while an aggressive war is unjustified. In each case, the use of arms should not produce harm and disorder worse than the evil it aims to eliminate.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston believes Hamas is conducting an aggressive war.

“Hamas has launched attacks that have caused irreparable harm by killing many hundreds of Israelis with no real possibility of succeeding in destroying Israel,” said Bishop Brennan. “Hamas’ practice of hiding its fighters among non-combatants, including women and children, is cowardly and reprehensible.”

The Israeli side has a right to defend its people and is conducting a defensive war in the view of the Diocese.

“The harm caused to [Israel’s] people is grave; families cannot replace those murdered by the terrorists,” said Bishop Brennan. “One can argue that recent Israeli governments should have been more open to dealing constructively with the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, but Hamas has shown that it is an unwilling partner for dialogue.”

