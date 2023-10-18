Local florist participates in ‘Petal it Forward’ to spread happiness

Petal it forward
Petal it forward(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Obermeyer’s florist participated in ‘Petal it Forward’ a nationwide trend started by giving someone two flowers, keeping one and passing the other forward to make someone happy.

Today Obermeyer’s went to different local assisted living facilities to give out flowers to the residents.

“It warms my heart a lot just to see everybody have the big smiles and to know they are thought of, it is very heartwarming and it’s truly my favorite day of the month,” said Design Manager, Tina Perkins.

Perkins said that at one assisted living a resident called her and said that this was the first great day she has had in some time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2
ID episode runs on Gretchen Fleming
“I’m hoping this episode will bring attention back to it,” Gretchen Fleming’s father reacts to ID episode
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is coming up.
West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds are prepared for upcoming fall festival

Latest News

County WVU extension agent Alyson Carozza says their 4-H program is one of the many benefiting...
Pleasants Community Foundation showcase 4th annual Day of Giving
Mental hygiene petitions continue to hit Wood County Sheriff’s Office hard
Mental hygiene petitions continue to hit Wood County Sheriff’s Office hard
Wood County delegate reflects on interim legislative session
Scrimmage will be held in the multipurpose room at WVUP starting at 9 a.m. Afterwards, the...
Dark Side Robotics team to host scrimmage and recruitment event at WVU-P on Oct. 21
Scrimmage will be held in the multipurpose room at WVUP starting at 9 a.m. Afterwards, the...
Dark Side Robotics team to host scrimmage and recruitment at WVUP this Saturday Oct. 21.