Local florist participates in ‘Petal it Forward’ to spread happiness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Obermeyer’s florist participated in ‘Petal it Forward’ a nationwide trend started by giving someone two flowers, keeping one and passing the other forward to make someone happy.

Today Obermeyer’s went to different local assisted living facilities to give out flowers to the residents.

“It warms my heart a lot just to see everybody have the big smiles and to know they are thought of, it is very heartwarming and it’s truly my favorite day of the month,” said Design Manager, Tina Perkins.

Perkins said that at one assisted living a resident called her and said that this was the first great day she has had in some time.

