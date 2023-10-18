Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire under investigation in Calhoun County
Fatal fire under investigation as a murder-suicide
Relative Beckie Wells said each winter A-1 Heating & Cooling encourages the public to purchase...
Ripley family hopes to turn tragedy into a lifesaving warning
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is coming up.
West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds are prepared for upcoming fall festival
ID episode runs on Gretchen Fleming
“I’m hoping this episode will bring attention back to it,” Gretchen Fleming’s father reacts to ID episode

Latest News

Amanda Stevens was in the Daybreak Studio to talk about the Monster Mash!
Monster Mash Stomps Into Town
Today's submission comes from Tammy Opel of Parkersburg!
Spooktacular MOV for October 18th
As part of our 70th anniversary celebration, today we feature Community Bank!
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Community Bank
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
This photo provided by Amazon shows a drone delivering presciption drugs in College Station,...
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally