Meet your potential future Belpre mayor and other candidates

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre candidates running for election introduced themselves to the community at Tuesday’s Meet the Candidates Night.

Four candidates running for mayor pitched themselves and their vision for Belpre.

Candidate Susan Abdella pointed to her background and how it’s prepared her for office. She spoke about her experience being on city council, being a business owner, volunteering, and more.

“.., has prepared me to deal with governmental budgeting, financial concerns, and infrastructure issues within our community,” she said.

Abdella also highlighted issues to take on such as water lines, sewer, and updating city code.

Candidate Romel Henderson, also known as Boo Henderson, highlighted his experience in the army, coaching local sports, and his decades long career as the supervisor of superintendent on the Parkersburg street department.

He said he’d focus on helping senior and youth groups, getting more businesses and competition, as well as fixing roads.

“We also need to fix the roads, do things they’re supposed to be doing every year like signs, streets, check with the people that call in and say ‘oh I got a problem here....,’” he said.

Candidate Alan Millhone highlighted his experience being on city council, being on the Habitat for Humanity board, being the president for Washington County Home Builders, and more.

“The total mayor’s salary is $79,524 and 56 cents. I intend on running on half of that. Give half of the salary right back to different organizations in Belpre,” he said.

Millhone told WTAP that he wants to see term limits put in place for both the mayor and city council.

Candidate Jim Nelson highlighted his background in the banking industry as well as his experience coaching high school sports.

He hopes to continue excellence in programs for youth, working adults, and seniors, look for new opportunities for locals, and expand business.

“We will work with business leaders to bring new businesses small and large to Belpre and to keep our current businesses here,” Nelson said.

Candidates for board of education also spoke at the event.

Candidate Frank Meredith said that he wants to clean up Belpre School buildings and have free lunch for kids.

During the audience question and answer portion of the evening, Meredith was asked if he supported the school levy and he said no. He was also asked how to ensure quality education without the levy. To that, he responded, saying that he believes there is room in the budget.

“We have less than 1,000 kids. We just spent half a million dollars on a bowling alley that we didn’t really need to tear down. If we’ve got that kind of money laying around, I think we can find money to do other programs,” he said.

Candidate Larry Lorentz highlighted his over 40-years-long background in education, saying that he’s taught, coached, and worked in administration in Belpre as well as taught at Ohio Valley University.

“I’m 73 years old, I have a passion for Belpre, and I think I have time to write one more chapter and I’d love for that chapter to be as a board of education member for Belpre,” he said.

Candidate Cathy O’Donnell highlighted her teaching background as well as her experience in other areas of education. For instance, she’s worked in admissions for Kent State University and started an academic support program for student athletes there.

She said she’s been on the board since 2016.

O’Donnell emphasized that Belpre students are Belpre’s future.

“Our students need to be prepared in math, in science, English, history. They need to know what a democracy is - what it stands for. They need to have a background in health. We live in a very unhealthy area and that needs to be changed,” she said.

Multiple city council candidates spoke as well.

The event was hosted by Belpre Women’s Club. They tell WTAP that they’ve hosted this event for at least six Belpre elections.

