Mental hygiene petitions continue to hit Wood County Sheriff’s Office hard

The West Virginia Legislature just wrapped up three days of interim committee meetings to hear updates from various agencies across state government.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office continues to struggle under the weight of an abundance of mental health calls, according to Sheriff Rick Woodyard.

Woodyard said there have been 572 mental hygiene petitions this year, with 124 leading to a patient being transported to a facility. Answering these calls is a statutory requirement of his department, but it’s also a drain on resources for a department that’s already understaffed, with four vacancies.

Transporting mental hygiene patients to a facility means deputies travelling across the state to Sharpe Hospital. That leaves the Sheriff’s Office even more short staffed than usual for hours, which means they sometimes have to make hard decisions.

“I’m being put in a situation that I’ve got to decide, do I put a pro officer in a school?” Woodyard said. “Do I send two deputies on a shooting call when I need four? Or do I go sit in on a mental hygiene patient?”

Woodyard said lawmakers and other officials are aware of these issues and are working at the state and local level to find solutions.

