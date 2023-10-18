Monster Mash promises scary good time for families

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Halloween is right around the corner and Downtown PKB is giving families a way to celebrate the holiday.

The annual Monster Mash is Friday, October 20, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 in the CVB parking lot, next to the entrance of Point Park.

The event is free. Amanda Stevens, Downtown PKB executive directors said this will be a family-centric Halloween Party.

There will be 20 vendors passing out treats, a dj, and the “Thrill the World Thriller Flash Mob.” New this year will be the “witch dance”. Stevens described this as being similar to the Thriller Flash mob, but they dress like witches.

Rain is expected for Friday, but the event will be rain or shine.

There is not a title sponsor for the event, but there are about 10 sponsors. Stevens says the sponsors make it possible to have the event be free of charge.

You can read more about the event at Downtown PKB’s website, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.